Crowdfund This: Z-GOAT: FIRST BLEAT Promises Cosmic Goat Carnage!

Have you ever watched a film like The Witch, wholly transfixed by the sinister being that is Black Phillip? Well then, to all you Evil Goat-lovers out there, we bring good news! No, Black Phillip is not getting his own movie, but Z-Goat might be the next best thing.

Inspired by countless B-movie marathons, Z-Goat’s zany premise is as follows:

The year is 2078. Resources are scarce and the world is slowly dying. Because things always get worse, a new threat has arrived on Earth. It may look like a normal goat from very far but don't be fooled. It's actually a mutant creature coming straight from the Z Dimension. Survivors call it Z-Goat and the legend says it preys on scavengers.

Run if you can. Crawl if you must. Z-Goat will tear you apart anyway!

From now on, it's Zurvival of the Fittest!

Z-Goat: First Bleat is intended as an appetizer of sorts. Primed for midnight madness audiences, it promises a glimpse into a world that can be expanded into a feature film. Co-helming the project are Belgian writer-director Julien Jauniaux (whose Lovecraftian An Eldritch Place made a splash on the film festival scene) and Bertrand Leplae, an actor with an extensive background in shorts.

Z-Goat should give fans of old school horror something to chew on since the short and its titular creature will consist of practical effects. The Squid Lab, an experienced Brussels-based SFX and costume design workshop will breathe life into the otherdimensional goat-monster (their credits include Alleluia, A l'Intérieur, and Sundance 2018 darling Mandy).

Do you feel like putting money down for cosmic goat carnage? Then head on over to the official crowdfunding page, which is also where you’ll find more info in weeks to come.