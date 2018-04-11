Cinepocalypse 2018: Festival Announces STRANGE Jury Presidents And First Title

Bolstered by a tight and supportive genre community, Cinepocalypse is establishing itself as a key Summertime stop on the genre and fantastic film circuit here in North America.

Coming off of a successful rookie year they are already headed in the right direction for their sophomore effort. Yesterday they announced that Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson and screenwriter C. Robert Cargill will be the co-presidents of the feature film jury at this year's festival.

Cinepocalypse also announced the first film to be included in this year's lineup, Michael Winnick's Malicious, starring Bojana Novakovic, Josh Stewart and Delroy Lindo.

Cinepocalypse graces the halls of The Music Box Theatre in Chicago and runs the last week in June, from the 21st to the 28th. We will keep you up to speed on film lineups and other news as it happens.