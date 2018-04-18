Bruce LaBruce brings THE MISANDRISTS to American audiences

Following a world premiere at Berlinale and screenings at Karlovy Vary, Sitges, Raindance London and Guadalajara, iconic Canadian filmmaker Bruce LaBruce (Gerontophilia, Hustler White) is bringing The Misandrists to America.

The Misandrists will begin its national rollout on May 25th, with a weeklong run in New York City at the Village East Cinema. The following week, the film will switch coasts for a week's showings in Los Angeles at the Nuart Theatre starting June 1st. LaBruce will introduce screenings at both openings.

Then, The Misandrists will continue to open throughout Pride Month in Washington DC, Austin, New Orleans, Seattle, Denver, Philadelphia, Cleveland and more.



Balancing social commentary with campy, satirical entertainment, LaBruce’s The Misandrists tells the story of Volker (Til Schindler), an injured male leftist on the run who discovers the remote stronghold of the Female Liberation Army -- a radical feminist terrorist group whose mission is to usher in a female world order. It’s there that one of the members of the group, young Isolde (Kita Updike) takes pity on him and hides him in the basement. However, the man in the basement is just one of many secrets threatening to disrupt the FLA's mission from within.

The Misandrists’ official US trailer certainly seems to convey all this madness.