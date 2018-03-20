WILDLING Trailer: Bel Powley Blossoms Into a Beast

Remember how Bel Powley sort of took the world by storm with her disarming turn in Marielle Heller’s The Diary of a Teenage Girl? Well, look out because she’s returning to the coming-of-age genre that helped put her on the map. By all accounts, though, Wildling promises to be a much darker affair. Directed by Fritz Böhm from a script he co-wrote with Florian Eder, the film feels like a thematic kissing cousin of Raw and Ginger Snaps.

Read on for the official synopsis and check out an exciting trailer below:

Wildling is a dark fantasy tale centered on young Anna (Bel Powley) who spends her entire childhood in a single room under the care of a mysterious man she only knows as "Daddy" (Brad Dourif). He makes her fear the "Outside" by telling her of the "Wildling". At age 16, Anna is freed by small-town sheriff Ellen Cooper (Liv Tyler) with whom she finds a temporary home. For the first time in her life, Anna experiences the Outside, soon learning there's no such thing as the Wildling. But as she begins to flourish as a young woman, a series of unsettling events unfolds...

Wildling opens in select theatres and on various Video on Demand platforms on April 13, 2018.