WILD WILD COUNTRY Trailer: Peace, Love and Bioterror

The new Netflix documentary series Wild Wild Country from Chapman Way and Maclain Way will begin sttreaming on March 16. This six-part series, which premiered at Sundance 2018, explores one of most infamous series of cult-inspired crimes in modern U.S. history. Here is the synopsis from Netflix.

When the world's most controversial guru builds a utopian city in the Oregon desert, a massive conflict with local ranchers ensues; producing the first bioterror attack in US history, the largest case of illegal wiretapping ever recorded, and the world's biggest collection of Rolls-Royce automobiles. Over six episodes, Directors Chapman Way and Maclain Way (The Battered Bastards of Baseball) and executive producers Mark and Jay Duplass (Duplass Brothers Productions) take viewers back to this pivotal, yet largely forgotten moment in American cultural history, one in which our national tolerance for the separation of church and state was sorely tested. Wild Wild Country is historical filmmaking brought to life on an epic scale. It’s a tale so wild that seeing means barely believing.

