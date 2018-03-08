MANDY is Coming to U.S. Cinemas This Summer!

You read all the overwhelmingly positive reviews for Panos Cosmatos' Mandy from Sundance and you were left wondering when you would be able to see Nicoloas Cage savage demon bikers with a homemade battle axe? Well, you will be pleased to know you will be able to do so this Summer!

RLJE Films have picked up the U.S. rights for Mandy and thank goodness they are planning a theatrical run for this Summer.

RLJE Films, a brand of RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ: RLJE), has acquired all U.S. rights to the highly anticipated action-thriller MANDY, which premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews. Written and directed by Panos Cosmatos (Beyond the Black Rainbow), the film stars Academy Award-Winner Nicolas Cage (Leaving Las Vegas), Andrea Riseborough (Battle of the Sexes) and Linus Roache (“Vikings”). RLJE Films plans to release MANDY in theaters in Summer 2018 with an exclusive theatrical window. “The best reviewed movie at Sundance is also one of Cage’s most extraordinary performances, reinvigorating our love and appreciation of him,” said Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer at RLJE Films. “Panos’ is a truly visionary filmmaker and we are beyond excited to unleash MANDY to the masses.” In MANDY, outsiders Red Miller and Mandy Bloom lead a loving and peaceful existence. When their pine-scented haven is savagely destroyed by a cult led by the sadistic Jeremiah Sand, Red is catapulted into a phantasmagoric journey filled with bloody vengeance and laced with fire. MANDY was produced by SpectreVision, XYZ Films, and Umedia. The project was financed by Umedia and Piccadilly Pictures with additional support from Wallimage. The score was composed by Johann Johannsson. The film currently maintains a perfect 100% critic’s score on Rotten Tomatoes. Ward and Jess De Leo from RLJE negotiated the deal with Nate Bolotin from XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers.

You will find a link to Noel Lawrence's Sundance review below, but here are a couple paragraphs from it...