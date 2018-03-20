Have Your Say: The New York Background

Last weekend I checked out Vinegar Syndrome's Blu-ray release of Slava Tsukerman's 1982 film, and was very much impressed by what I saw.is an obscure cult-film that's often been described as "trippy low-budget science fiction", but there's a lot more going on here than just a weird style. Tsukerman and double-lead-and-writer Anne Carlisle have a few things to say about fitting in, beauty, sex, drugs, abuse and self-destruction. And that's even before we get to the killing alien! I've heard about this film for decades (since the first Dutch VHS rental release of the mid-eighties) and it has intrigued me ever since. To be able to finally see it with this clarity and sharpness is more than I ever expected.As a bonus, it has to be said that early eighties New York looks fantastic, grimy, weird and colorful. The film reminded me of what a great backdrop New York has been across all ages, in many films ranging from drama to exploitation horror.So let's the topic this week be about New York, New York! What is your favorite use or depiction of New York in a film? Was it important for the plot, or for atmosphere, and mood?Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!!