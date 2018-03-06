Have Your Say: The Great Big Oscar Robbery!

Last Sunday saw Hollywood's annual back-patting exercise, the granting of the Academy Awards, being held for the 90th time. And while many people were happy enough with the nominees in each category, or were ecstatic about the winners, there are of course many more who think the statues went to the wrong winners (no, not like last year; I mean the ACTUAL winners).It's always easy to dismiss awards like these, as a year at the arts is not like a day at a soccer tournament. How do you quantify art in such a way that you can say which is best? Some of my most beloved films are nowhere near the IMDB Top-250, for example, and have definitely never been near an Oscar either.Still, when an artist I really like gets an Oscar, I tend to be happy. Because I hope it will mean that the industry recognition will open more doors for him or her. That also means I get pissed off sometimes, when someone I deem to be clearly the best in their field doesn't get awarded.So let's make that the question of the week. Who do you think was robbed this year? Who, in your opinion, should have been awarded, yet wasn't?Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!!