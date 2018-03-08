GARLIC AND GUNPOWDER: Poster And Trailer Premiere For Indie Action Comedy

We are premiering the poster and trailer for the very indie action comedy movie Garlic & Gunpowder. Harrison Smith's (Camp Dread and Zombie Killers: Elephants Graveyard) small budget action comedy was picked up for distribution by Global Digital Releasing.

This particular film has many stars of old in it. There is Michael Madsen and Vivica A. Fox right there. Also, they do not point him out specifically but Martin 'Sweep the leg' Kove is also in this. That is worth the price of admission alone, right?