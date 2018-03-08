GARLIC AND GUNPOWDER: Poster And Trailer Premiere For Indie Action Comedy

Sundance Coverage International Interviews Cult Movies Top 10 Lists International Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works
Global Digital Releasing has acquired worldwide rights to the slapstick Action-Comedy GARLIC AND GUNPOWDER starring Steven Chase, James Duvall, Lainie Kazan, Judy Tenuta, Martin Kove, Dean McDermott, Felissa Rose, Vivica A. Fox and Michael Madsen. The film is set for release in North American on Friday, March 16th.The film, which was acquired from Entertainment Factory and Cyfuno Ventures, centers around a news report warning that a comet is on track to hit and possibly destroy the planet - or not, depending on who you talk too. However, some of the city’s super rich aren’t taking any chances and devise a plan to stash much of their wealth in bunkers....just in case. Ma (Rose), a 300 pound, cigar chompin' Mob Boss, assigns her top two wise guys (Chase and Duvall) to hijack the convoy carrying all of the loot to the site. However, Ma is not the only one who sees this as an opportunity to get rich quick. While a public relations rep (Fox) tries to damage control the hysteria, a rival Chinese mafia leader, a clown, a porn star and even a couple of corrupt federal agents all formulate their own plan to steal the loot.Global Digital Releasing will release the film across multiple digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu, Xbox and Google Play on 3/16, followed by a VOD and DVD release. The film will begin to hit international markets via digital platforms such as iFlix, iTunes and Amazon in the months to follow. The distributor is releasing the official trailer and poster in anticipation of the film’s debut.