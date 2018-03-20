FilMart Hong Kong: Horror, Animation and Creatures Abound as 108 Media Boards Three International Titles

In the world of independant film, co-productions are increasingly important to filmmakers who want to get their projects off the ground. For distributors it may or may not help that you have your foot in the door by backing a project as well.

108 Media is such a company. Based out of Singapore, with offices here in Toronto and over in Japan and Hong Kong, they have come on board three genre projects heading into this week's FilMart in Hong Kong.

These could be films we may see on the international fantastic film circuit in the seasons to come.

108 Media have come on board the Philippine horror-mystery flick Eerie, from Mikhail Red, the first time Philippine producer Star Cinema has worked with a company outside of the country. The film is currently in production and we have a bunch of behind the scenes photos you will find below.

108 Media are also helping with Indian animated film Schirkoa, based on the short film by the same name by filmmaker Ishan Shukla. His film is currently at the pre-production stage. There are two posters for the project below.

And lastly, they will help the creature-feature Mogwai, which is still very early in the financing stage. It will be directed by Spanish director Alejandro Suarez Lozano and based on the award winning short film The Fisherman.