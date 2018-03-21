Exclusive ELIS Clip: First Performance

Where does greatness begin? In our exclusive clip from Elis, greatness begins in a crowded club where Elis Regina gives a scintillating performance.

The singer began her career at the age of 11 and recorded her first album when she was 18 or so. Her great fame erupted out of Brazil a few years later. Directed by Hugo Prata, Elis tells the life story of a woman who became known as "the greatest Brazilian singer of all time."

The film stars Andreia Horta, Gustavo Machado, Caco Ciocier, Zecarlos Machado, and Lucio Mauro Filho. It will open in select U.S. theaters on Friday, March 23. Visit the official site for more information.

Get a taste of the music and the atmosphere by watching the clip below. The trailer is also posted for your perusal pleasure.