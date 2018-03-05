Exclusive Clip From Stoll Vaughan's THE CONVERSATION: I Was All Alone

And now this: 30 seconds of calm and contemplation from Stoll Vaughan.

Our exclusive clip is from "I Was All Alone," a video that is the result of a collaboration between Americana artist Stoll Vaughan and Tête-à-Tête, a creative studio founded by filmmaker Austin Lynch and artist Case Simmons. Lynch directed the video.

The video is one of several whose purpose was to capture "acoustic performances and the landscapes and people they convey in and around Los Angeles." The videos and music -- the album is titled The Conversation -- will be released worldwide on Thursday, March 15, 2018 on iTunes, Vimeo and other digital platforms.

Check out the teaser video below. Visit the musician's official site for more information.