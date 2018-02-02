"The Grindsploitation Trilogy" now available on Blu-Ray courtesy of Troma

"The Grindsploitation Trilogy" featuring the three titles, "Grindsploitation (2016)", "Grindsploitation 2: The Lost Reels (2016)" and "Grindsploitation 3: Video Nasty (2017)" are now available for pre-order in a Blu-Ray box, courtesy of Troma. Official release date will be April 10, 2018

Take a peek at the clip and hear Lloyd Kaufman both introduce the Trilogy and the very term "Grindsploitation" in his very own unique way along with the trilogys mainproducer Tony Newton.

The Trilogy origins from the UK but features an extremely wide variety of eyecandy from all across the globe. It's something every sleaze fan should take a nose dive into.