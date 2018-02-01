RED EYE: Trailer And Stills For Gory Indie Horror, on Digital Platforms Next Week

Attention horror and gore fans! Terror Films has acquired the worldwide rights to Tristan Clay's indie horror flick Red Eye. Wasting no time the film is set to land on digital platforms next Friday, February 9th. These include: iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and Xbox Live. Terror Films is also planning a DVD release and to take Red Eye worldwide to other markets through iFlix, iTunes and Amazon International.
Screen Anarchy has been provided a small selection of stills and a trailer in hopes that you may find something of interest here and want to check out Red Eye for yourself as it comes to a territory near you. Read the second paragraph below, taken from the press release. Is there such a thing as too much gore? Apparently.
The film is based around “The Legend of Red Eye.” This myth covers a violent, deranged masked murderer, who dwells in the backwoods of Black Creek, West Virginia. Gage Barker (Scott King), a young man who grew up on the tales of Red Eye as a kid, learns that there could be some truth behind these folk tales. With a group of his friends and his camera equipment in tow, they hike into the woods to seek him out or to prove that he is nothing more than a myth. They hike into the woods to seek him out or to prove that he is nothing more than a myth.
The film is not for those with a weak stomach and contains some graphic and violent scenes. The film is so gory that Terror Films had to request that the filmmaker remove at least one moment in the story or risk having the film rejected by major digital platforms. Terror Films President Joe Dain says of the violence: “it’s a film for the true gore driven horror fans tired of the glazed over, more commercial horror fair we see coming out of the major studios.” This film is for true horror fans, everywhere!