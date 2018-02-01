RED EYE: Trailer And Stills For Gory Indie Horror, on Digital Platforms Next Week

Attention horror and gore fans! Terror Films has acquired the worldwide rights to Tristan Clay's indie horror flick Red Eye. Wasting no time the film is set to land on digital platforms next Friday, February 9th. These include: iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and Xbox Live. Terror Films is also planning a DVD release and to take Red Eye worldwide to other markets through iFlix, iTunes and Amazon International.

Screen Anarchy has been provided a small selection of stills and a trailer in hopes that you may find something of interest here and want to check out Red Eye for yourself as it comes to a territory near you. Read the second paragraph below, taken from the press release. Is there such a thing as too much gore? Apparently.