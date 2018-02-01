MIDNIGHTERS: Watch The Trailer For The Ramsey Brothers' Thriller

Having worked most of his professional career in television Julius Ramsey made his feature film debut with the thriller Midnighters. He directed from a screenplay written by his brother Alston Ramsay. Their other brother Burke served as an executive producer on the film.

IFC Midnight is releasing the film in cinemas, On Demand and Digital HD on March 2nd, 2018. EW debuted the trailer for their film today. You will find it below for your viewing pleasure.

Midnight, New Year's Eve: when all the hopes of new beginnings come to life - except for Lindsey and Jeff Pittman, whose strained marriage faces the ultimate test after they cover up a terrible crime and find themselves entangled in a Hitchcockian web of deceit and madness.

EW also had a director statement which we think is important to share too. Yay, family!

“This film is the result of a three-year collaboration between three brothers from a small town in North Carolina,” says Julius Ramsay, in his director’s statement. “While the film is indeed a thriller with many elements of the genre, it’s also an examination of the fault-lines that lie beneath a marriage, and what happens when those cracks start to explode. Our parents had a rocky relationship which ended in divorce, and I think that that, coupled with our love of scary films, was the genesis of Midnighters.”

Midnighters stars Alex Essoe (Starry Eyes), Perla Haney-Jardine (Dark Water), Dylan McTee, Ward Horton (Annabelle), Andrew Rothenberg and Joseph Anderson.