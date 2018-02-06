HELL'S KITTY: Horror Icons Gather For Bloody And Silly Feline Horror

This is a thing.

Quite a few of the Screen Anarchy family are cat lovers so watching something like Nick Tana`s horror comedy Hell's Kitty may hit a nerve, or slice an artery. We know that cats can be warm and fuzzy one moment then turn on you in a flash and become complete, utter bastards the next. But we still love them and dote on them every waking moment.

Built from a web series about his own ``professedly possessed cat`` Tana managed to gather together a bevy of horror icons, and one adult entertainment icon (HOW DO YOU KNOW THAT!?!), to star in the feature length version of this story.

Doug Jones, Michael Berryman and Adrienne Barbeau are just a handful of names attached to the project. Hell’s Kitty is available on all VOD platforms March 13, 2018 and on DVD March 27th, 2018 via Wild Eye Releasing.

The trailer, along with a collection of stills, can be found below the press release.