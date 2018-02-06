Sundance Coverage Hollywood Videos Hollywood Features Weird Features Horror Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

HELL'S KITTY: Horror Icons Gather For Bloody And Silly Feline Horror

Contributing Editor; Toronto, Canada
This is a thing.
 
Quite a few of the Screen Anarchy family are cat lovers so watching something like Nick Tana`s horror comedy Hell's Kitty may hit a nerve, or slice an artery. We know that cats can be warm and fuzzy one moment then turn on you in a flash and become complete, utter bastards the next. But we still love them and dote on them every waking moment. 
 
Built from a web series about his own ``professedly possessed cat`` Tana managed to gather together a bevy of horror icons, and one adult entertainment icon (HOW DO YOU KNOW THAT!?!), to star in the feature length version of this story. 
 
Doug Jones, Michael Berryman and Adrienne Barbeau are just a handful of names attached to the project. Hell’s Kitty is available on all VOD platforms March 13, 2018 and on DVD March 27th, 2018 via Wild Eye Releasing.
 
The trailer, along with a collection of stills, can be found below the press release.
 
Today’s greatest horror icons unite for the purrfect scare!
 
Doug Jones (The Shape of Water), Dale Midkiff (Pet Sematary), Michael Berryman (The Hills Have Eyes), Courtney Gains (The Children of The Corn), Lynn Lowry (Cat People), Kelli Maroni (Night of The Comet), Ashley C. Williams (The Human Centipede), Barbara Nedeljakova (Hostel), Adrienne Barbeau (The Fog), John Franklin (The Addams Family) and a ‘Killer Klown’ team up for some Pawplay this March!
 
Based on the web series and comic book of the same name, and inspired by writer-director Nicholas Tana’s experiences living with a professedly possessed cat, Hell’s Kitty tells of a covetous feline that acts possessed and possessive of his owner around women. The results are as funny as they are frightening!
 
Nick (Tana), a Hollywood screenwriter, discovers his cat has become murderously possessed, and will stop at nothing to rid him of any women in his life. As his life unravels out of control, Nick must find a way to have his kitty exorcised of the demonic spirit haunting her and creating a body count. 
 
With characters named after classic horror movie characters (Jones plays Father Damien, Berryman is Detective Pluto, Nina Kate is Dr. Laurie Strodes, Barbeau is Mrs Carrie), and a tone reminiscent of some of the ‘80s greatest horror-comedies, Hell’s Kitty is undoubtedly the horror hiss of March!
 
Hell's Kitty is written and directed by Nicholas Tana and produced by Denise Acosta.
 
