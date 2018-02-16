First Still and Synopsis for Claire Denis' HIGH LIFE

A new film by French auteur Claire Denis (Beau Travail, 35 Shots of Rum, White Material) is always cause for great anticipation. But perhaps even more with her latest film, High Life. While she has ventured into fantastic genre material before with her vampire film Trouble Every Day, this time she's going for science fiction, and she's taking Robert Pattinson (Twilight, Good Time) along for the ride. A synopsis of the story has been released, as well as the first image from the film.

Deep space. Beyond our solar system. Monte and his infant daughter Willow live together aboard a spacecraft, in complete isolation. A solitary man, whose strict self-discipline is a protection against desire – his own and that of others – Monte fathered the girl against his will. His sperm was used to inseminate Boyse, the young woman who gave birth to her. They were members of a crew of prisoners: space convicts, death row inmates. Guinea pigs sent on a mission to the black hole closest to Earth. Now only Monte and Willow remain. And Monte is changed. Through his daughter, for the first time, he experiences the birth of an all-powerful love. Willow grows, becoming a young girl, then a young woman. Together, alone, father and daughter approach their destination – the black hole in which all time and space cease to exist.

According to Pattinson is an article published before filming began, from The Film Stage, his character is "a criminal who volunteers for a mission toward a black hole, but he realizes along the way that a doctor on board wants to do sexual experiences with humans in space … [Laughs] It’s a very strange film. I had not thought about it for some time, but Claire talked to me about it here in Cannes, and she showed me some image tests of space, completely crazy. I love Claire, I can’t believe I’m going to work with her, especially for a science fiction project. It’s going to be very beautiful.”

The film is slated for release this year.