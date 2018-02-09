Deliciously Funny FEEDING TIME Now Available for Hungry Viewers

Babysitters have always been ripe fodder (metaphorical and literal) for horror films. Filmmaker Matt Mercer (Contracted, Beyond the Gates) takes this to a whole new level in his horror-comedy short Feeding Time. After playing at dozens of film festivals around the world such as Horrible Imaginings, GenreBlast, FrightFest (for which I programmed it), and Frightening Ass, and winning multiple awards, including Best Director and Best Score at Brooklyn Horror Film Festival, Mercer has unleashed the beast for your viewing pleasure.

Sasha (Stacy Snyder) takes a last-minute babysitting job for odd couple Dale (Graham Skipper, The Mind's Eye, Beyond the Gates) and Vicki (Najarra Townsend, Contracted, The Stylist). While trying to have an important text-chat with her rather distracted boyfriend, she hears noises that one normally wouldn't hear coming from a baby's bedroom.

With indeed a great score, hilarious one-liners, razor-sharp editing, and razor-sharp ... well, I'll leave you to find out. Definitely one of the best shorts of the recent festivals circuit. Enjoy!