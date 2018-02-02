CURE, MARTY and Early Hou Hsiao-Hsien Coming to Blu-ray from Eureka Entertainment

Eureka! Entertainment, consistently one of our favourite labels here at ScreenAnarchy, has announced its April releases, and there's a lot to be happy about. Marty, Delbert Mann's 1955 Best Picture winner starring the legendary Ernest Borgnine in an Oscar-winning role, gets a dual-format release on 9 April. More exciting, however, are the classic Asian titles that will be joining the Masters of Cinema series that month.

On 16 April, three early works from Hou Hsiao-Hsien, one of the architects of the Taiwanese New Wave, arrive on Blu-ray in a two-disc set. Early Hou Hsiao-Hsien: Three Films features newly restored versions of Cute Girl, The Green, Green Grass of Home and The Boys from Fengkuei, available on Blu-ray for the first time anywhere in the world. The first 2,000 copies of this indispensable set will come with a limited edition O-card.

Adding to MoC's generous collection of Kiyoshi Kurosawa films, which already includes Pulse, Tokyo Sonata, Journey to the Shore and Creepy, comes the 1997 J-horror classic Cure. Koji Yakusho stars in this beloved psychological thriller that arrives on dual-format on 23 April. There's also a limited edition O-card available with the first 2,000 copies.

All three titles are now available for preorder, and you can check out the artwork below, as well as a brand new trailer for Cure.