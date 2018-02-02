Sundance Coverage All Interviews Hollywood Interviews Hollywood Videos Action Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

CURE, MARTY and Early Hou Hsiao-Hsien Coming to Blu-ray from Eureka Entertainment

Asian Editor; Hong Kong, China (@Marshy00)
Sign-In to Vote
CURE, MARTY and Early Hou Hsiao-Hsien Coming to Blu-ray from Eureka Entertainment

Eureka! Entertainment, consistently one of our favourite labels here at ScreenAnarchy, has announced its April releases, and there's a lot to be happy about. Marty, Delbert Mann's 1955 Best Picture winner starring the legendary Ernest Borgnine in an Oscar-winning role, gets a dual-format release on 9 April. More exciting, however, are the classic Asian titles that will be joining the Masters of Cinema series that month.

On 16 April, three early works from Hou Hsiao-Hsien, one of the architects of the Taiwanese New Wave, arrive on Blu-ray in a two-disc set. Early Hou Hsiao-Hsien: Three Films features newly restored versions of Cute Girl, The Green, Green Grass of Home and The Boys from Fengkuei, available on Blu-ray for the first time anywhere in the world. The first 2,000 copies of this indispensable set will come with a limited edition O-card.

Adding to MoC's generous collection of Kiyoshi Kurosawa films, which already includes Pulse, Tokyo Sonata, Journey to the Shore and Creepy, comes the 1997 J-horror classic Cure. Koji Yakusho stars in this beloved psychological thriller that arrives on dual-format on 23 April. There's also a limited edition O-card available with the first 2,000 copies.

All three titles are now available for preorder, and you can check out the artwork below, as well as a brand new trailer for Cure.

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
CureCute GirlDelbert MannErnest BorgnineHou Hsiao-HsienJapanKiyoshi KurosawaMartyTaiwanThe Boys From FengkueiThe Green Green Grass of Home
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.