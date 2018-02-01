COWBOY NINJA VIKING: Michelle MacLaren Hired To Direct Graphic Novel Adaptation

Yesterday, news came along that the adaptation of the graphic novel Cowboy Ninja Viking, by A.J. Lieberman and illustrator Riley Rossmo, has found a director.

Known for her work on big budget series like Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, Westworld, The Leftovers and The Walking Dead, Michelle MacLaren will take a seat in the director's chair. Given her track record this makes her more than capable of taking on a feature film for the first time.

Cowboy Ninja Viking tells of a counter-intelligence unit that uses multiple personality disorder patients to create agents known as Triplets, referring to the three personalities the killers have. When the agents become rogue hired guns, the deadliest Triplet of them all, Cowboy Ninja Viking, is called in to take down his own brethren.

Craig Mazin (The Hangover II & III and Identity Thief) wrote the most recent draft of the screenplay. The original draft was penned by Zombieland writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. I would presume that this means that Mazin was brought in to beef up the humor as he has largely worked on comedies throughout his career. Since the Cowboy Ninja Viking leading man is Chris Pratt, proven capable of mixing humor and action, this seems the logical conclusion, right?

Universal has schedule Cowboy Ninja Viking for a June 28, 2019, release.