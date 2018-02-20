Berlin / EFM Coverage Hollywood Interviews International Videos Manga Movie Posters How ScreenAnarchy Works

Contributing Editor; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Breakthroughs Film Festival: Festival For Female Short Filmmakers Now Open For Submissions
The Breakthroughs Film Festival is now open for submissions. Breakthroughs is the only film festival here in Canada to focus on only short films from female directors. You will find all the information you need to submit your short film here.
 
Now in its 7th amazing year, the Breakthroughs Film Festival (BFF) is the only Festival in Canada devoted exclusively to showcasing short films by emerging female directors.
 
The Festival features films in any and every genre, made by talented artists breaking through into the Canadian and worldwide film scene.
 
“Our festival continues to flourish at an incredible pace,” says Executive Director Gabor Pertic. "With more filmmakers from around the world submitting, and our audience and ticket sales growing in huge numbers, this lucky-7 year will no doubt be a marker event for us.”
 
The festival runs June 8th and 9th, at The Royal Cinema, in Toronto.
 
The festival awards films in the following categories: Jury Prize, Honourable Mention, New Generation Prize, and Audience Award. Winners receive custom-designed festival laurels.
