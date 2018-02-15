Blu-ray Review: DRAG ME TO HELL Stuns

Wow, so it's been awhile since I've seen Sam Raimi's fun parable/rollercoaster ride of a film, Drag Me To Hell. This 2009 horror film starring Allison Lohman and Justin Long is classic Raimi. You've got the crazy, kinetic camera work with extreme zooms and Dutch angles, the yellow, boat-like 1973 Oldsmobile Delta 88 (if you look closely, you'll also see another Evil Dead reference in the outline of a missing tool in a basement), the thundering, orchestral scores, and the torture of the main actor.

In Drag Me To Hell, Lohman plays Christine, a loan officer tasked with making some hard decisions in order to earn the promotion of assistant manager at her bank. Unfortunately for Christine, the worst decision of her life happens when she denies an extension to Mrs. Ganush (Lorna Raver) on her home. Mrs. Ganush curses and fights Christine, and no matter that Christine has an amazing boyfriend in Long's character Clay and help from spiritual advisor Rham Jas (Dileep Rao), Mrs. Ganush is determined to destroy her --- even from beyond the grave.

The film looks and sounds utterly fantastic, and the two discs presented here overflow with featurettes --- a treat for any Raimi or Drag Me To Hell fan. I'd never seen composer Christopher Young speak, and so that alone was a treat. Of course, there are LOTS of awesome interviews here, just check out the list of bonus features below.

If you love Sam Raimi or fun horror comedy where there are real stakes, Drag Me To Hell comes with a very high recommendation indeed. If you've yet to discover this film, check out the trailer below!

Bonus Features

Disc One:

NEW HD Master Of The Theatrical Cut Taken From The 2K Digital Intermediate

Production Diaries - With Behind-the-scenes Footage And Interviews With Co-writer/director Sam Raimi, Actors Allison Lohman, Justin Long, David Paymer, Dileep Rao, Lorna Raver, Special Effects Guru Greg Nicotero, Director Of Photography Peter Deming, And More (35 Minutes)

Vintage Interviews With Director Sam Raimi And Actors Alison Lohman And Justin Long (33 Minutes)

TV Spots

Theatrical Trailer

Disc Two:

NEW HD Master Of The Unrated Cut Taken From The 2K Digital Intermediate

NEW To Hell And Back – An Interview With Actress Alison Lohman (12 Minutes)

NEW Curses! – An Interview With Actress Lorna Raver (16 Minutes)

NEW Hitting All The Right Notes – An Interview With Composer Christopher Young (17 Minutes)

Still Gallery

Drag Me To Hell is out now. You can learn more about about the Collector's Edition of Drag Me To Hell here.