7 GUARDIANS OF THE TOMB: 'Emotion Clouds Judgement' in Exclusive Clip From Action Flick

Kimble Rendall's action flick 7 Guardians of the Tomb will come out in cinemas and on VOD and Digital HD on February 23rd. 7 Guardians stars Kelsey Grammer, Kellan Lutz of Twilight fame and Chinese star Bingbing Li. Screen Anarchy has been given an exclusive clip to share with you which you can watch below.

An innocent discovery of a well-preserved mummified Emperor from 200 BC China unearths a 2000-year-old nightmare - a secret that should have remained buried. A team of scientists lose a colleague in an ancient labyrinth. The motley crew must work together to recover him while trying to make the discovery of a century. In their quest they find themselves underground, battling ancient, terrifying Chinese magic and making their way through a swarm of deadly, man-eating spiders – only to uncover the secret behind the insects’ power and intelligence.

We presume that this clip happens early on in the film after Li's brother goes missing. Lutz's Jack Ridley, a search and rescue specialist called in by Grammer's character, Mason, strolls in with your typical hero bravado. We hope that changes when the spiders come into play. Have a look for yourself below.