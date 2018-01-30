THE PREY: A New Cambodian Action Film From The Team Behind JAILBREAK

News out of Cambodia is that the team behind local action flick and international hit Jailbreak are back in the saddle for a new film called The Prey.

Jimmy Henderson will get behind the camera once again to shoot a script he wrote with his Jailbreak scribe Michael Hogdson and newcomer Kai Miller. Henderson will be joined by Argentinian cinematographer Lucas Gath (Shortwave and Suspiria 2018) behind the camera. One of Jailbreak's leading men, and that film's stunt choreographer, Jean-Paul Ly will design the action sequences for The Prey.

Jailbreak producer Loy Te is once again leading the charge with Altered Vision Films and The Prey will be distributed by Kongchack Pictures.

After years of tracking down international criminals, a trip to a remote jungle prison will force Chinese cop Xin to become human prey to fight for his freedom — and to save his own life. Undercover Chinese cop Xin is on a secret international mission when a surprise raid puts him in a remote jungle prison that plays by its own rules.Here, the visitors are wealthy thrill seekers. The guards are hostile puppet masters. And the prisoners are simply pawns in a high stakes game of human hunting human. It started as just another bad day for the do-gooder cop. That day gets a whole lot worse when the diabolical Warden singles Xin out for death at the hands of affluent hunters looking for the world’s ultimate kill. After years of hunting down ruthless criminals, Xin suddenly finds himself running for his life. If Xin manages to survive this sadistic game, he’ll walk out of the jungle the same way he came in: as a freeman. If Xin fails, he’s dead meat... and just another hunting trophy.

The Prey will star five time Chinese national boxing, dual arms champion Gu Sheng Wei (Bloody Destiny) as Xin. Probably one of the most recognizable Thai actors today, thanks to his ruthless role in Only God Forgives, Vithaya Pansringarm will star as The Warden. Three more actors from the Only God Forgives family join the production: Byron Bishop, Sahajak Boonthanakit (Bad Genius) and Nophand Boonyai. Cambodian actors, also members of the Jailbreak family, Dara Our and Dy Sonita round out the main cast.