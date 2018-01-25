Rotterdam 2018: Heads-Ups And Recommendations

Outrage Coda

If you've seen Kitano Takeshi's Outrage or even his silly old geezer mobster comedy Ryuzo and His Seven Henchmen, you can tell he hasn't much love left for the Japanese underworld. His films seem hell-bent on destroying any romantic (mis)conceptions people may have of the Yakuza, their "honour", and their so-called "rules of conduct".

Therefore it's a bit surprising he's made three Outrage films at all perhaps. But hey, a good message bears repeating, and as long as the films are as good as this, who are we to complain? Our Guillem Rosset sure didn't when he reviewed Outrage Coda.