SATAN'S SLAVES: Watch The Full Trailer For Joko Anwar's Indonesian Horror

Indonesia's Joko Anwar has long been a favorite of these pages, the writer-director carving out a space for himself as one of the region's most restless talents as he shifts and morphs, leaving his own stamp on a broad range of styles and genres. And he is due to return to the big screen now with the most purely horror picture of his career with Satan's Slaves (Pengabdi Setan).

Released in 1980, the original film has drawn comparisons to Don Coscarelli's Phantasm over the years. And while that influence was not obvious in the initial teaser for the film - nor in the freshly released full trailer - there's a whole lot here for fans of international horror to latch on to regardless. And did I say new trailer? Why, yes, I did! Take a look at it below!