LOST SOLACE: On iTunes in Canada And U.S. Now

Starting today Chris Scheuerman's Lost Solace will have an exclusive one-month release on iTunes, day and date with Canada and the U.S. Next month it will continue onto a number of other global wide platforms. The film is being distributed in Canada by our friends at Raven Banner Entertainment, and in the US by Freestyle Releasing.

Lost Solace is a fast-paced psychological thriller that depicts the transformation of Spence Cutler (Andrew Jenkins) a young psychopath and con artist. He's never felt empathy or guilt, however, a fateful encounter with a new drug is about to give him a dose of too much reality, and he takes a mind-bending trip down the psychedelic highway of consciousness to come face to face with his own morality and his own twisted soul.

Inspired by surrealism, neuroscience, and dark fantasy, Lost Solace, written and directed by Vancouver-based Chris Scheuerman, is a first-hand experience into the nightmare metamorphosis of a psychopath.

The film stars Andrew Jenkins (Once Upon a Time), Melissa Roxburgh (Star Trek Beyond), Charlie Kerr (Grave Encounters 2), Leah Gibson (The Returned), Michael Kopsa (Fringe), Jed Rees (Deadpool), Carmen Moore (Blackstone, Second Chance), Johannah Newmarch (The Weather Girl), Brendan Fletcher (The Revenant).

“Drawing from my experiences battling depression and a debilitating panic disorder,” relates Scheuerman, “I was introduced to the inner workings of the brain as I recovered from my anxiety disorder several years ago. Two years of intense post traumatic therapy led me to become aware of how everything that happens in life, no matter how big or small, leads to new brain maps that shapes our experience of the world.”

Two years of cognitive therapy had Scheuerman waking up to a new way of thinking and feeling. This personal experience with the plastic brain, along with intensive research in neuropsychology, was the springboard for the screenplay, and Jenkins’ inspired performance.