Have Your Say: What's Your Favorite Non-US, Non-Japanese Animation?

Courtesy of the (pimped-to-the-gills!
) Blu-ray release of French distributor Wild Side Video, I'm currently enjoying Lastman
, a French animation series. I'm not the only one who likes it: the series currently sports an IMDb rating of 9.0.
It's a nice reminder that there is quality animation to be found outside of the United States and Japan. It's not as if when you look beyond those borders, you can only find cheap Italian productions about the octopus who saved the Titanic
.
So let's make that the topic-of-the-week today: what is your favorite non-US, non-Japanese animation film or series?
Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!
