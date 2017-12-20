Berlin / EFM Coverage Movie Posters Comedies All Reviews All Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Pretty Packaging: LASTMAN Stands Tall

Contributing Editor; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
The French market for anime has proven to be a healthy one for decades already, with many series and films getting decent releases there while English speaking territories still had to wait for years. Check how fast the French were onto Studio Ghibli, for example.

You'd almost forget that the French also have their OWN animation industry, one which also makes the occasional foray into adult entertainment. In 2016, a 26-episode French series called Lastman aired, based on a popular series of graphic novels (themselves heavily influenced by 80s and 90s anime, so the circle is round). In it, a lazy bouncer is suddenly targeted by other-dimensional forces, and has to take custody of a very special orphan. Brutal fisticuffs and fantasy ensue.

Wild Side Video is a favorite distributor of ours (check what they did with Bong Joon-ho's Snowpiercer for example), and it has now released the Lastman series in an incredibly lush edition, one which sports English (and Spanish) subs and even an optional English dub. Parbleu!

It also has a kick-ass artbook and some physical extras, so here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.

Here it is: a big black box.

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

More about Pretty Packaging

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.