THE FORGIVEN: See Forest Whitaker as Desmond Tutu This March

Contributing Editor; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Today Saban Films announced the release of Roland Joffé's thriller, The Forgiven. His latest film stars Forest Whitaker and Eric Bana and will screen in U.S. cinemas on March 9 in select cities. There will be an expansion on March 16 which will also include VOD and Digital HD.  
 
Directed by Academy Award® Nominee Roland Joffé (The Killing Fields, The Mission) and starring Academy Award® Winner Forest Whitaker (The Last King of Scotland, The Butler) and Eric Bana (Munich, Troy), the film was co-written by Joffé and Michael Ashton, and based on Ashton’s play “The Archbishop and The Antichrist”.  The Forgiven had its world premiere at the 2017 BFI London Film Festival.
 
In The Forgiven, when Archbishop Desmond Tutu (Forest Whitaker) is appointed to head a nationwide investigation, he’s summoned to a maximum-security prison by a notorious murderer seeking clemency (Eric Bana). Inside the brutal prison walls, Tutu is drawn into a dangerous, life-changing battle with the cunning criminal.
 
We have included a trailer below. 
