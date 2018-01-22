Exclusive: First Look at The Smell of Petrol

The Smell of Petrol is the second film by award winning writer/director and actor Branko Tomovic (24: Live Another Day, Luna, The Bourne Ultimatum). The film highlights the dark and brutal world of human trafficking and shines a light on the people involved in such operations. It's a character study of a woman who is working as a trafficker for illegal immigrants but is faced with an unbearable task which forces her to take a look at her actions.

Cosima Shaw stars as the main character Jackie. Cosima's filmography includes The Danish Girl, Doctor Who, The Odd Couple, Stolen and V for Vendetta. She won the Best Actress award at the British Independent Film Festival for her leading role in Ana Begins and currently stars in the NatGeo series Mars produced by Ron Howard. The exciting cast also includes Laurence Spellman (Game of Thrones, Fury, The Legend of Tarzan, The Tudors, Ready Player One), Jumaan Short (Mother, Doctors, London Isn't Waiting), Jonas Khan (Our Girl, Silent Witness, Tyrant and Rock the Kasbah), Alexander Devrient (The Danish Girl), Liane-Rose Bunce (Homeward) and Christopher Sciueref (Skyfall, 300: Rise of an Empire, Endeavour and Benidorm). Tomovic's previous film Red did very well on the international film festival circuit, winning many awards and nominations incl BAFTA and European Film Award qualifying festivals. The team hopes to repeat the same with The Smell of Petrol and do a really great film which also has an important message about the current refugee crisis.

(Photo by E. Enefiok)