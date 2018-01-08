Exclusive Clip: DELIRIUM, I Think This Is Blood

"I think this is blood."

That is not something one usually wants to hear at any time in real life. Nonetheless, that's the line that grabs me in this exclusive clip from Delirium, a horror film that may begin slowly, but then, apparently, ramps up nicely, according to the trailer.

Our exclusive clip, however, comes from earlier in the film. Here's the synopsis, which provides the setting:

A group of young men dare a classmate to reach the porch of a legendary house that is said to be haunted by the thirteen victims of a family massacre. In hopes of making a viral video, they arm him with a video camera to prove he was there or to capture him fleeing terror as others have.

When he doesn't return, the guys must go in to get him. Inside the mansion, they discover the truth about the family that died there, the fate of their friend and what their own fate will be.

Johnny Martin (no relation) directed; Lisa Clemens, Andy Chen, and Martin wrote the screenplay. The cast includes Mike C. Manning, Griffin Freeman, Seth Austin, Ryan Pinkston, August Roads and Elena Sanchez.

Delirium will open in select theaters and via various Video On Demand platforms on Friday, January 19. Check out our exclusive clip below; the trailer (below that) is also worth a look.

