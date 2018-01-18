DRIVING WHILE BLACK: Watch This Exclusive Clip From Award Winning Film

Each year I was in college I was pulled over or approached by local authorities and questioned. The best two were the one year they thought I was going to hold up a Tim Hortons at a highway rest stop (a very Canadian way to go about free money, I guess) and another year they thought I stole a Porsche. That time I was standing at a bus stop. so go figure.

Thing is, I am as white as white can be, and even though I marvelled at the fact that a white guy standing at a bus stop or at a rest stop waiting for his ride would be questioned by the police that these instances, pardon the pun, pail in comparison to what black men in America go through, every, single, day. Fuck my annual check-in with the law. That is some real dangerous shit going on south of the 49 and we see it in the news constantly.

Writer and lead actor Dominique Purdy has channeled all of his experiences of being black while driving in LA into the dark comedy film Driving While Black. Directed by Paul Sapiano, Driving While Black opens in US cinemas on February 1st. Screen Anarchy has an exlusive clip to share with you below. We have also included one more clip, the trailer and a selection of production stills too.