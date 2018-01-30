DEPRAVED: Larry Fessenden and Joe Swanberg Partner on Frankenstein Re-Imagining

Independent horror icon Larry Fessenden (Habit, The Last Winter), will direct a contemporary re-imagining of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein called Depraved from his own script.

Depraved centers on Henry, a field surgeon suffering from PTSD after combat in the Middle East, who creates a man out of body parts in a makeshift lab in Gowanus, Brooklyn. The creature he creates must navigate a strange new world and the rivalry between Henry and his conniving collaborator Polidori.

Depraved marks a partnership between Fessenden's long-running, production house Glass Eye Pix, which is responsible for launching the careers of many horror auteurs including Ti West (The House of the Devil) and Jim Mickle (Stake Land), and Forager Film Company, a film collective run by mumblecore legend Joe Swanberg (Drinking Buddies, Easy), Peter Gilbert (Hoop Dreams), and Edwin Linker (Golden Exits).

"I am very grateful to have Forager support this deeply personal and visceral take on the Frankenstein story, said Larry Fessenden. "I've been moved by the iconic character since childhood and it is a great thrill to try to put my version on screen." Joe Swanberg added, "Larry Fessenden has consistently made groundbreaking, intelligent, socially relevant films in addition to shepherding some of the most important young voices in genre filmmaking. We could not be more excited to collaborate with him on this project. "

Depraved lenses in February with cinematographers James Siewert and Chris Scotchdopole.