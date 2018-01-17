BEAST OF BURDEN Trailer: Daniel Radcliffe, Drug Runner, Flies Into Trouble

The conclusion of the Harry Potter film series freed up Daniel Radcliffe to be whatever he wanted to be as an actor and I've enjoyed much of what he's done since, even if the film itself wasn't always successful. The Woman in Black, Kill Your Darlings, Horns, What If, Swiss Army Man and last year's Jungle rise to the top for me.

So even though Beast of Burden sounds, on first blush, kinda like the Tom Cruise vehicle American Made -- big star flies a plane on daring drug mission -- the dramatic tone and darker atmosphere sets it apart, as is evident in the first trailer.

The synopsis is succint:

"Pilot Sean Haggerty (Daniel Radcliffe) must deliver cocaine across the US-Mexico border for his final run as a drug smuggler. Alone in a small plane, he is faced with the burden of choosing between his allegiance to the Cartel, his deal with the Drug Enforcement Administration and saving his increasingly tense relationship with his wife, eagerly awaiting his return."

Pablo Schreiber and Grace Gummer also star. Jesper Ganslandt directed; Adam Hoelzel wrote the screenplay. The trailer is promising. Check it out below.

The film will open in select U.S. theaters and on various Video On Demand platforms on February 23, 2018.