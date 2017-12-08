Trailer Time: Anurag Kashyap Is Back With MUKKABAAZ, A Love Story Told Blow By Blow

A few days ago we shared Paintra, the first song from the new film by Anurag Kashyap, Mukkabaaz (The Brawler), with the assumption that a proper trailer was a little ways off. However, yesterday we were proven wrong when the film's first trailer appeared online. After waiting a day for subtitles to be added for those of us who don't speak Hindi, we are ready to share this footage of Kashyap's tale of star-crossed lovers and a pugilist with a heart of gold.

Following a successful festival run, Mukkabaaz will open in India (at least) on January 12th of next year. The film stars Vineet Kumar Singh and newcomer Zoya Hussain as the unlikely lovers torn apart by politics, religion, and jealousy. Antagonizing them is Jimmy Shergill as a local big shot in the northern Uttar Pradesh region who is doing everything he can to prevent Singh from achieving his lifelong dream of becoming a boxing champion, including interfering violently in his love life.

Check out the subtitled trailer below and let us know what you think.