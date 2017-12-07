Sundance Coverage Superhero Movies Indie Interviews All Reviews Horror Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

THE AUTOPSY OF JANE DOE's Andre Ovredal Takes Over Directing SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK

Contributing Editor; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
A report at Deadline has announced that Andre Ovredal, the Norwegian director of The Autopsy of Jane Doe and Trollhunter, will take over the direction of the adaptation of spooky tales for kids book series Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
 
Guillermo Del Toro was originally in place to direct the adaptation of Alvin Schwartz's trilogy of books but has stepped back into a production role. Must have been a difficult choice to make seeing as he is such a big fan of Schwartz and his books that Deadline also reported that Del Toro owns ten of the original illustrations by series artist Stephen Gammell
 
The thriller follows a group of young teens, who must solve the mystery surrounding sudden and macabre deaths in their small town.
 
Kevin Hagerman and Dan Hagerman (LEGO Movie) wrote the most recent draft of the script which will go into production next Summer.
