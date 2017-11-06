Trieste Awards Announced!

In addition to hosting the Melies d'Or awards for the European Federation Of Fantastic Film Festivals this year, the Trieste Science+Fiction Festival have just held one very fine festival all their own and with things wrapped up they have announced their full slate of awards. And the hardware went to:

THE MAN WITH THE MAGIC BOX by Bodo Kox is the winner of the Asteroide prize (assigned to the best feature film of the Trieste Science+Fiction Festival).

The international jury, formed by Stefano Disegni, Chris Oosterom and Milan Todorović, chose the film according to the following motivation: “with a visually striking production design, the director creates a universe reminiscent of Orwell and Kafka, with echoes of his country’s dark past. Thereby, he seamlessly blends styles of the past and the future. The cleverly written screenplay takes its involving characters through different eras, making a powerful comment on today’s society.”

The Méliès d’argent Award – in cooperation with the European Fantastic Film Festivals Federation, reserved to the fantastic feature films produced in Europe – goes to LOOP (Hurok) by Isti Madarász.

The jury, (Giuseppe Colella, Valentina Romani and Giancarlo Soldi), announced the winner with the following statement: “A love story can be told in a thousand ways and here director Isti Madarász chooses to lead us into a labyrinth of possibilities. The beauty of the story is not in special effects but in special characters; the script really leaves them the task of leading us to a simple but unexpected ending.”

Méliès d’argent short competition, reserved to the short fantastic movies produced in Europe:

THE LAST SCHNITZEL by Kaan Arici, Ismet Kurtulus

Audience award, assigned to the film that gains the highest number of votes by the audience of the festival:

SALYUT-7 by Klim Shipenko

CineLab Award, in cooperation with DAMS discipline delle arti della musica e dello spettacolo, Corso di studi interateneo Università degli Studi di Udine and Università degli Studi di Trieste:

FRAMED by Marco Jemolo

“The choice to reward this short film was based on various aspects: stop-motion, used both as an animation technique and as a topic of story, the meta-cinematographic theme of the person’s and actor’s conjuring, and a perfect combination of technique and ideas. Considering the science-fiction field, this short film stands out for the power of the message and the engaging claustrophobia.”

Stars’ War Award, assigned by the Web Critique:

(BadTaste, Cineblog, CineClandestino, Cinelapsus, Cinematographe, Long Take, Quinlan, Sentieri Selvaggi)

ZOMBILLENNIUM by Arthur De Pins, Alexis Ducord

Rai 4 Award, in partnership with the national TV channel:

COLD SKIN di Xavier Gens

“For the appropriate synthesis of spectacular devices and narrative genres and the ambition of a moral fable in a world at the threshold of a world war, in an alternation of powerful natural images, extravagant expectations, hallucinating appearances, notions about nature and man. a film imagined for the big screen that does not fear classicism and is not afraid to excite the spectator but also to engage in reflections on complex themes. A type of Cinema we miss.”

Nocturno Award, assigned by the magazine, specialized in genre films:

HOSTILE by Mathieu Turi

Méliès d’or Awards, assigned by the European Fantastic Film Festivals Federation:

Méliès d’Or for the best feature film: THELMA by Joachim Trier (Norvegia).

Méliès d’Or for the best short movie: EXPIRE by Magali Magistry (Francia).

Urania d’Argento Lifetime Achievement Award, in cooperation with the magazine «Urania»:

SERGIO MARTINO