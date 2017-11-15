TAKE ME TO THE MOON Trailer: High School Romance Takes Flight

The first trailer for Take Me to the Moon stars Vivian Sung (Our Times) and Jasper Liu and looks to be a potentially delightful high school romance.

Set in Taiwan and directed by Chung-yi Hsieh, the film is inspired by the song "Take Me to the Moon," a classic by Taiwanese singer Tom Chang, according to ScreenDaily. The story revolves around six friends who are in a band together during high school. After they graduate, they go their separate ways until a 10-year reunion. But then one of them is "suddenly transported back to 1997" and "given the chance to change everyone's fate."

Take Me to the Moon will open in Taiwan on December 1 and in Hong Kong via Edko Films on December 7. Watch the charming Hong Kong trailer below.