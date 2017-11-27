SHOWDOWN IN MANILA: January Date Set For U.S. Release of Mark Dacascos' Directorial Debut

Mark Dacascos' directorial debut, Showdown in Manila, has been picked up by ITN and will be released in U.S. cinemas at the beginning of 2018. The film stars Alexander Nevsky (Black Rose), Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers), Tia Carrere (True Lies) and character actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Nemesis, Mortal Kombat, Kubo and the Two Strings).
The action film will be released on January 19th and a digital release will follow on January 23rd. You can read the full press release below. It spends less time celebrating the directorial debut of Dacascos and more on the master of one facial expression Nevsky. But hey, the Russians are paying the bills on this one, let them have their moment.
ITN Distribution has acquired North American distribution rights to the action thriller SHOWDOWN IN MANILA starring international action star Alexander Nevsky (Black Rose). The film marks the directorial debut of Mark Dacascos (Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.", "Hawaii Five-0”) with a screenplay by Craig Hamann (My Best Friend's Birthday, Boogie Boy). SHOWDOWN IN MANILA also includes Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers, Sleepy Hollow), Tia Carrere (True Lies, Wayne's World) and Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Hachi: A Dog's Tale, Memoirs of a Geisha). ITN will release the film in theaters January 19, 2018, with a Digital and On Demand release to follow on January 23, 2018.
The film follows private detectives Nick (Alexander Nevsky) and Charlie (Casper Van Dien) who live and work in Manila. A murder investigation leads them to the jungle camp of an international terrorist called The Wrath. Not trusting the police, Nick and Charlie assembly a team of daredevils to walk straight into the Wrath's lair and fight an army of his goons.
Nevsky is a former Mr. Universe and an established movie star in Russia. He is based in Los Angeles and his credits include Black Rose, Undisputed, Treasure Raiders, Somewhere and the upcoming film Maximum Impact. Nevsky represents Russia as a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
SHOWDOWN IN MANILA is produced by Nevsky through his production company Hollywood Storm and is executive produced by Andrzej Bartkowiak (Romeo Must Die) and Alexander Izotov (Moscow Heat).
ITN Distribution President Stuart Alson negotiated the deal along with Nevsky on behalf of the filmmakers. SHOWDOWN IN MANILA is a theatrical box office hit in Russia/CIS. CineTel Films which has the film's foreign sales rights, has sold SHOWDOWN IN MANILA to 28 countries already.
