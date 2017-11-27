SHOWDOWN IN MANILA: January Date Set For U.S. Release of Mark Dacascos' Directorial Debut

Mark Dacascos' directorial debut, Showdown in Manila, has been picked up by ITN and will be released in U.S. cinemas at the beginning of 2018. The film stars Alexander Nevsky (Black Rose), Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers), Tia Carrere (True Lies) and character actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Nemesis, Mortal Kombat, Kubo and the Two Strings).

The action film will be released on January 19th and a digital release will follow on January 23rd. You can read the full press release below. It spends less time celebrating the directorial debut of Dacascos and more on the master of one facial expression Nevsky. But hey, the Russians are paying the bills on this one, let them have their moment.