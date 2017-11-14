Rest in peace, Baard Owe (1936-2017)

Norwegian born actor, Baard Owe, lived for most of his life in Denmark but worked in the entire Scandinavia for over 55 years as an active actor, passed away at the age of 81 due to lungue cancer on Saturday, November 11, in his home in Copenhagen, Denmark. Baard Owe was energetic actor who worked up until the day before his passing.

Baard Owe leaves behind his wife Marie-Louise Coninck, and four children, David Owe, Anja Owe, Rebekka Owe and Benjamin Owe. Both his wife and three of their children works as actors in Denmark.