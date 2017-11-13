Busan IFF Coverage International Reviews Hollywood Features All Features Indie Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

Pretty Packaging: A SILENT VOICE May Leave You Speechless

Contributing Editor; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
While the anime industry seemed to be in a rut for the last few years, desperately looking for new star directors to emerge, recently there has been no shortage of great adult-oriented films. Shinkai Makoto's Your Name broke all records, and Katabuchi Sonao's In This Corner of the World and Yamada Naoko's A Silent Voice have picked up awards at festivals worldwide.

A Silent Voice even ended up being the most appreciated film by audiences at the Camera Japan Festival in Rotterdam and Amsterdam, no mean feat, especially when you consider that the film is a strong drama about bullying, seen from both the victims/survivors' and perpetrators' sides.

UK-based distributor Anime Limited has now released A Silent Voice on Blu-ray, and while their edition isn't the flashiest they have ever released, it still very much counts as a pretty package.

Check it out as here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version!

And this is what it looks like: a regular-sized special edition, with a cardboard slipcase within a plastic translucent OTHER slipcase.

