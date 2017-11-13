Pretty Packaging: A SILENT VOICE May Leave You Speechless

While the anime industry seemed to be in a rut for the last few years, desperately looking for new star directors to emerge, recently there has been no shortage of great adult-oriented films. Shinkai Makoto's Your Name
broke all records, and Katabuchi Sonao's In This Corner of the World
and Yamada Naoko's A Silent Voice
have picked up awards at festivals worldwide.
A Silent Voice
even ended up being the most appreciated film by audiences at the Camera Japan Festival in Rotterdam and Amsterdam, no mean feat, especially when you consider that the film is a strong drama about bullying, seen from both the victims/survivors' and perpetrators' sides.
UK-based distributor Anime Limited has now released A Silent Voice
on Blu-ray, and while their edition isn't the flashiest they have ever released, it still very much counts as a pretty package.
Check it out as here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version!
And this is what it looks like: a regular-sized special edition, with a cardboard slipcase within a plastic translucent OTHER slipcase.
Removing the translucent slipcase removes some of the characters from the background, leaving the main character a lot lonelier, as in the film. Neat!
The cardboard slipcase features some of the best embossing I've ever seen, using three different types of reflection: dull, metallic and shiny. Pictures don't quite do it justice, but letting light play over the cover is very pleasant to look at.
Inside the Cardboard slipcase is a digipak and a 76-page booklet.
A closer look at the subtly decorated digipak.
The booklet, and at 76 pages it's a damn solid one.
Inside are character descriptions, designs, storyboards and essays about the film. It's a great extra and very much worth having if you're a fan of the film.
The (back)end of a fine release.
And it features the same triple-reflection embossing style as was done on the front, but looking even better!
All in all a very pretty edition by Anime Limited.
(And I can't wait to see what they did with their flagship title Your Name, scheduled for later this month...)
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here
to report it, or see our DMCA policy
.