Guy Pearce And Kylie Minogue Go On A SWINGING SAFARI

The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert director Stephan Elliott reunites former daytime soap co-stars Guy Pearce and Kylie Minogue - who had early success on Australian hit Neighbors before going on to international success - for upcoming 1970s set coming of age comedy Swinging Safari and it looks like an absolute blast has been had by all.

1970s Australia: A 200-ton blue whale washes up on a local beach and the kids think it’s the biggest thing that’s ever happened in their lives. Behind closed doors, the Mums and Dads of this quiet suburban cul-de-sac celebrate in their own special way, by joining the sexual revolution. It’s a time of boxed wine, bad hair, bad styles, bad choices, but good times. And like the rotting whale, it’s all about to go spectacularly wrong.

Pearce's quick pigeon hole-ing as a noir-y, leading man type thanks to early successes in LA Confidential and Memento has long had me suspecting that we've overlooked a key part of the man's skill set. He's shown flashes of comedy on the big screen before but is only rarely given the chance to really lean in to a truly funny part the way he clearly is being encouraged to here and the result looks pretty fabulous. Radha Mitchell and Julian McMahon also star. Check out the trailer below!