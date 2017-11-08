AFI Fest 2017 Preview: 8 Top Picks at Hollywood's Top Fest

Bodied

The big hit at TIFF 2017's Midnight Madness was this rap-battler from Joseph Kahn (Torque, Detention). Here are a few words of praise from Kurt in his review:

While Bodied is firmly grounded in its 'Rocky-on-its-ear' skeleton structure, it is happy to free-form and reinvent the details. This offers a surprisingly detailed look at the expectations of success and integrity, with all of its radioactive fallout.

No word yet on US distro for this film that is notably produced by Eminem.

