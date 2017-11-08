Busan IFF Coverage Festival Features Fantasy Movies Anime All Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

AFI Fest 2017 Preview: 8 Top Picks at Hollywood's Top Fest

Festivals Editor; Los Angeles, California (@RylandAldrich)
1
 Sign-In to Vote

It's time once again for the big Hollywood festival that is AFI Fest to roll back into the crazy Hollywood & Highland complex for a week of awards movies and awesome indie and international cinema. Like always, the festival is packed with a ton of great films. We've selected just a precious few to highlight here. Check out more about how you can go see these flicks and many more for FREE at the AFI Fest 2017 website.

Let the Corpses Tan
This hyper-stylized French-language shootout from The Strange Color of Your Body's Tears duo Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani will certainly get your heart beating. It would be too reductive to call it Quentin Tarantino meats Jean Luc Godard… but that's such a fun comparison, we're just going to run with it. Kino Lorber will bring the film to US audiences in 2018.
Info

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
AFI FestFestival previewsHollywood
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.