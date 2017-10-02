Trailer: BAD DAY FOR THE CUT Delivers Bloody Vengeance to the Irish Countryside

A violent revenge thriller cut from the same cloth as Jeremy Saulnier's Blue Ruin and Shane Meadows' Dead Man's Shoes, Chris Baugh's Bad Day For The Cut has been garnering strong word of mouth since its debut at Sundance back in January.

The film stars Nigel O'Neill (Game of Thrones, Vikings) as a middle-aged farmer who lives with his mother in rural Ireland, who is spurred on to unleash a bloody revenge mission after his ma is murdered during an apparent robbery.

Well Go Entertainment has acquired the film for distribution in North America, with a release date set for 20 October. Check out the trailer below.