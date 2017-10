If the premise for Seth Larney and Nasir Jani's Tombiruo brings a certain lord of the jungle to mind - albeit with a modern twist - well, you're not the only one. Adapted from a novel by Ramlee Awang Murshid the Malaysian action picture brings a mysterious jungle protector to the fore with supernatural twist.

Tombiruo is a troubled young man, deformed, dutiful and burdened with powers that do not bend to his will. The tragic death of his father causes Tombiruo to seek revenge and punish those responsible.

With the Malaysian release set for next week the trailers for this one have started to arrive. Check out the English subtitled version below!