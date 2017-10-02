THE SACRIFICE Trailer: Strange Bird Deaths and an Awakening Monster, From THE SQUAD Director

Director Jaime Osorio Marquez made his feature debut six years ago with the very moody and impressive The Squad (El Paramo). (Here's my review, as well as one by my colleague Swarez. Now he's returning with his sophomore feature, The Sacrifice (Siete Cabezas), which looks just as moody and impressive, if not more so because of the weight of its themes.

Here's a synopsis found at IMDb: "Marcos, a withdrawn park ranger, sees the fragile balance achieved in his isolation collapse with the arrival of a couple of biologists investigating strange bird deaths.

"Unfortunately, the desire and envy for normality represented by the couple awaken the monster he has been trying to control. His face, his legs, and his arms don't belong to him and as the desperation becomes uncontrollable, he can only see one way out: mutilation."

Andrés Castañeda, Valentina Gómez, Alex Betancour, Carlos Mariño and Philippe Legler star. It will open in theaters in Colombia on October 19. Check out the trailer below.