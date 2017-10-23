HKAFF Coverage Indie Features Indie News All Videos Comedies How ScreenAnarchy Works
"Scream, Queen! My Nightmare On Elm Street" - Teaser for upcoming documentary!

An upcoming look at the feature documentary "Scream, Queen! My Nightmare On Elm Street" starring Mark Patton. Directed by Roman Chimienti and Tyler Jensen

In 1985, Mark Patton starred in what later generations would dub 'The gayest horror movie ever made,' "A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge". The sequel made Freddy Krueger into a pop-culture icon, but Patton was never heard from again. After 30 years of living in near obscurity, Patton is back to talk about how his American dream became a nightmare during the homophobic AIDS crisis in Hollywood and why had to give it all up.

In 2017, Patton returned to acting in "Amityville: Evil Never Dies"

Scream, Queen! My Nightmare On Elm Street - Teaser from Tyler Jensen on Vimeo.

