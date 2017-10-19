First Photos of Tara Reid, Mischa Barton and Dee Wallace in OUIJA HOUSE

Why settle for the board when you can have an entire house?
Production has wrapped on Ben Demaree's indie horror flick Oujia House and now it will head into post. A selection of stills have been made available to us, which you will find below.
If you have ever wonder to your self, "Self? Whatever happened to 00s it-girls Tara Reid and Mischa Barton?" this is kind of an answer. While the young ladies' co-star Dee Wallace has found herself in any number of small budget horror flicks over the years, save for adverse weather with a chance of preadatorial sea life, Reid and Barton have remained fairly low profile. We shall see if Ouija House does anything to change that
ITN Distribution and Millman Productions have released the first photos from their first co- production, the just-wrapped supernatural thriller OUIJA HOUSE. The movie features an all-star cast, including Tara Reid, Mischa Barton, and Dee Wallace. ITN is the worldwide sales agent and will be repping the movie at MIPCOM and AFM.
Ben Demaree (HANSEL V. GRETEL) directs from a screenplay by Justin Hawkins and Jeff Miller, based on a story by Miller. OUIJA HOUSE concerns a graduate student who, trying to finish the last of her research on a book project she hopes will help her down-on-her-luck mother, brings friends to a house with a dark past, where they soon unwittingly summon an evil entity who makes the house part of its game.
“Ben did an incredible job with the material and the super cast we had,” says writer/producer Miller (CLOWNTOWN and the upcoming thriller THE TOYBOX, also starring Barton). “We also shot at an historical landmark house, which really enhanced the creep factor even more.”
In addition to Reid, Barton, and Wallace, the film also stars Carly Schroeder (LIZZY MCGUIRE, FORGET ME NOT), Chris Mulkey (CAPTAIN PHILLIPS), Mark Grossman, Grace Demarco, and Derrick A. King, with appearances by scream queens Tiffany Shepis, Eva Hamilton, Sarah French, and Susan Slaughter.
Stuart Alson of ITN, David Coppa, Felix McNulty, Tom Hillery, and Ray Young are other Executive Producers. Dylan Matlock, Tom Nagel, and Carly Schroeder are Co-Producers. Maytal Mizrahi is Associate Producer. Many other CLOWNTOWN and TOYBOX veterans returned, including Ken Stachnik as Gaffer and Ryan Pilz as Production Designer. Shannon Marie Sauceda was Costume Designer. Veronica Rodarte handled the bulk of the makeup FX, with some props by Jim Ojala.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here
to report it, or see our DMCA policy
.