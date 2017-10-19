First Photos of Tara Reid, Mischa Barton and Dee Wallace in OUIJA HOUSE

Why settle for the board when you can have an entire house?

Production has wrapped on Ben Demaree's indie horror flick Oujia House and now it will head into post. A selection of stills have been made available to us, which you will find below.

If you have ever wonder to your self, "Self? Whatever happened to 00s it-girls Tara Reid and Mischa Barton?" this is kind of an answer. While the young ladies' co-star Dee Wallace has found herself in any number of small budget horror flicks over the years, save for adverse weather with a chance of preadatorial sea life, Reid and Barton have remained fairly low profile. We shall see if Ouija House does anything to change that