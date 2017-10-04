DARK Teaser Is Certainly Dark and Certainly German

Did anyone else avoid seeing Jamie Foxx in Sleepless because it looked like a standard-issue Hollywood remake of a terrific French original (Nuit blanche, aka Sleepless Night)?

The remake hit U.S. theaters in January and then quietly disappeared, but director

Baran bo Odar has another project on the way that looks more promising. Dark is a seven-episode series heading to Netflix on December 1.

It's described thusly: "A family saga with supernatural twist, set in a German town, where the disappearance of two young children exposes the relationships among four families." The first teaser has been released and it looks darkly promising.

More information about the series can be found in a March 2017 post at Black Phosphor. Take a look below and let us know your thoughts.